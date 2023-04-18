EAC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,072.14 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $6,072.14 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00335895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0197303 USD and is up 19.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,980.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

