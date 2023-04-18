Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,870 shares of company stock worth $178,557. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.