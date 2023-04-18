Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

