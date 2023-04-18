Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Decreased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,722. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.00.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

