Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

DUK stock opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

