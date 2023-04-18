DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 4.3%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 8,672,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,581,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

DraftKings Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,671,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,308,569.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

