Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

