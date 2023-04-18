Dover (DOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY22 guidance at $8.85-$9.05 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dover by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

