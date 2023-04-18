Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $17.02. Domo shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 134,412 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $684,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 554,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,329. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Domo Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.