Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

DG stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

