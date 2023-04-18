Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Ecolab stock opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

