Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 454 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

