Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 165 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.67.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

