Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

