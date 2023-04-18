Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 669.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

NFLX opened at $332.72 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.29. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.03.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

