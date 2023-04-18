Disciplined Investments LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 474.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.