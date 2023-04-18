Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.42

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 70879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $798.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $89,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.