Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985. Diageo has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43.
About Diageo
