Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985. Diageo has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

