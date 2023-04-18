Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.