Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Shares of BATS BOCT opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

