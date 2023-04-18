Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 542,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

