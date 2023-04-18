Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 811.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $475.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $522.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 294.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.25 and its 200 day moving average is $416.41.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

