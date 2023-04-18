Dfpg Investments LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 212,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 256,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 66,291 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.