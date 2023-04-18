Dfpg Investments LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

ROST opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

