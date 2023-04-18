Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.2 %

SHW stock opened at $230.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

