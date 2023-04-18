Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 442.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.