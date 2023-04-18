Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 563.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $334.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.70 and a 200 day moving average of $307.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

