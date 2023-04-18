DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 142,721 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $27,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

DXCM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $125.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $22,407,183. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

