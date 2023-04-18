Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.00.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

WILLF stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

