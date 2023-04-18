DEI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $777.85 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $777.85 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00334150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011344 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000591 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

