DeepOnion Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $717,905.20 and approximately $1,194.86 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00151722 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00072081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041876 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,913,072 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

