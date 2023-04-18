Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $12.73 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.