Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. 1,347,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,413. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $138.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.