Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Datadog were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,006. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

