DARTH (DAH) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. DARTH has a total market cap of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges.

DARTH Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

