Daqo New Energy (DQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

