Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.6 %

DHR opened at $255.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile



Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

