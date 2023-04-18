Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,598.14.

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $19,798.02.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49.

loanDepot Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of loanDepot stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $560.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.39. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several brokerages recently commented on LDI. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

