Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.88.
About Dai Nippon Printing
