Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

