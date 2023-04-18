Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.57.

Curaleaf Stock Up 5.7 %

CURLF opened at $2.51 on Friday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

