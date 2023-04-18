Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

CPIX stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

