Critical Review: American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) & Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Brands has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Xcel Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Xcel Brands $37.93 million 0.34 -$12.18 million ($0.26) -2.54

Profitability

American Acquisition Opportunity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xcel Brands.

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Xcel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% Xcel Brands -16.71% -18.33% -12.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Xcel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Xcel Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Acquisition Opportunity and Xcel Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A Xcel Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

About American Acquisition Opportunity

(Get Rating)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc. is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands. The company was founded by Robert W. D’Loren in September 2011 and its history roots back to August 31, 1989, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.