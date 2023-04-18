Critical Analysis: Bakkt (BKKT) vs. Its Peers

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bakkt to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, indicating that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s rivals have a beta of 5.57, indicating that their average stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$578.10 million -0.19 Bakkt Competitors $3.13 billion $503.33 million 1.08

Analyst Ratings

Bakkt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 282 1270 1894 67 2.50

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.98%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71% Bakkt Competitors -220.57% -21.15% -8.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bakkt rivals beat Bakkt on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

