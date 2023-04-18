Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,127. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.31. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.99.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

