Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.44 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $80.93 million and $12.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

