Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend of $0.60

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6024 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

Shares of USOI opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USOI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

