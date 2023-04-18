Covea Finance Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Covea Finance lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 107,455 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,566. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,061. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

