Covea Finance Sells 5,400 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Covea Finance cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

KEYS traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 430,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

