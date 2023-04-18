Covea Finance Sells 12,200 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 964,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

