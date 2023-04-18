Covea Finance Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Covea Finance increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $35,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROP traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,050. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $487.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

